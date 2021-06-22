Cancel
Yelm, WA

Sirens: Thief Strikes Again at Walmart; Man Finds Out His Identity Was Stolen; Movers Allegedly Hustle a Woman For Her Jewelry; Fast Food Restaurant Becomes the Site of Hit and Run; Scammers Victimize Yelm Man

By Nisqually Valley News staff
Nisqually Valley News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was arrested for shoplifting at the Yelm Walmart on Wednesday, June 16 and was booked into the Nisqually Jail, according to an arrest report. A police report detailing the incident stated the perpetrator was noticed by asset protection after she selected nine items, or $163.73 in merchandise, and paced around the self-checkout area before passing all points of pay in an attempt to steal the items.

