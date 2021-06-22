Sirens: Thief Strikes Again at Walmart; Man Finds Out His Identity Was Stolen; Movers Allegedly Hustle a Woman For Her Jewelry; Fast Food Restaurant Becomes the Site of Hit and Run; Scammers Victimize Yelm Man
A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the Yelm Walmart on Wednesday, June 16 and was booked into the Nisqually Jail, according to an arrest report. A police report detailing the incident stated the perpetrator was noticed by asset protection after she selected nine items, or $163.73 in merchandise, and paced around the self-checkout area before passing all points of pay in an attempt to steal the items.www.yelmonline.com