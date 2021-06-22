Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Brazil's Petrobras studying ways to relieve drought-linked power crisis

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras is working with the national electricity regulator Aneel on ways to help relieve a looming energy crisis, as a drought in the country threatens imminent disruptions at hydroelectric power plants.

Petrobras Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna and Aneel chief Andre Pepitone told Reuters they had met in Brasilia on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the oil firm increasing the supply of natural gas to help boost the power generated by thermoelectric plants.

Other measures being studied relate to infrastructure and logistics, with Petrobras potentially even generating more electricity, the officials said.

Brazil’s hydroelectric dams are facing their lowest water levels in 91 years, according to the Mines and Energy Ministry. The electric utility sector fears the situation will worsen in the dry season, with rains typically at their lowest point in August.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally called, has allocated a team of technicians to study options to relieve the situation, Luna and Pepitone said.

“Petrobras continues to be more and more committed to contributing to the mitigation of the energy problem caused by the low water inflow during this period,” Luna said.

A Petrobras representative said more meetings will be held next week.

Last week, Petrobras had signaled it would seek to increase domestic natural gas production and imports from Bolivia to supply thermoelectric plants.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Drought#Hydroelectric Power#Energy Crisis#Rio De Janeiro#Petroleo Brasileiro Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Economyktwb.com

Brazil’s Guedes projects Brazil 2021 growth of up to 5.5%

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that Brazil should grow between 5% and 5.5% in 2021, as the economy is recovering from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic faster than anticipated. The projection, made before the nation’s lower house, is in line with recent projections...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 71,170 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mexican president says Pemex to distribute gas to consumers

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that his government will create a new business within the state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos to distribute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) directly to consumers. Lopez Obrador, who has sought to strengthen the power of the highly indebted...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil to boost grain production to 333 mln T in 10 years -AgMin

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's grain output should grow to an estimated 333 million tonnes in 10 years' time, a 27% rise, as farmers expand plantings and demand for the country's agricultural products holds strong, government research showed. In projections released on Wednesday, the agriculture ministry also estimated...
Economyrock947.com

Brazil’s Oi says court rules fiber unit to be sold to BTG funds

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian telecom Oi SA said on Wednesday it had received the go-ahead from a court to sell a majority stake in its fiber optic business to funds managed by Banco BTG Pactual. Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 and has since been selling assets to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras hikes gasoline and diesel prices

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian energy giant Petrobras announced on Monday that it will raise gasoline and diesel prices, the first price hike for the fuels under new Chief Executive Officer Joaquim Silva e Luna. The increase comes amid the highest consumer price inflation rate in Brazil in nearly five...
Industrykitco.com

Brazil's Vale to use unmanned equipment to help shut down two dams

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA will use unmanned equipment for the removal of iron ore mining waste to help shut down two dams at imminent risk of collapse in Minas Gerais state, according to a securities filing on Monday. The announcement comes two years and...
EconomyForeign Policy

Historic Droughts Drive Up Prices in Mexico and Brazil

Historic dry spells are straining life and business in the two countries, where presidents are aloof to climate change. Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief. The highlights this week: Mexico’s and Brazil’s presidents are aloof to climate change even as historic droughts are poised to drive up prices, recommendations for rekindling Latin American regionalism, and Venezuela lifts an election ban on an opposition alliance.
AgricultureForeign Policy

Only China Can End Brazil’s Climate Crisis

Last week, Brazil’s embattled environment minister, Ricardo Salles, resigned after presiding over the country’s rising deforestation for almost two and a half years. Under his watch, more than 4,250 square miles of the Amazon were destroyed by largely human-made fires in 2020—an almost 50 percent increase from losses sustained in 2018. These fires, ignited by farmers and cattle ranchers during the Amazon’s annual burning season, were initially set on deforested land but spread like wildfire into the rainforest.
Energy Industry94.3 Jack FM

Brazil unveils emergency power measures

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government on Monday unveiled emergency hydroelectric measures in response to a drought that has emptied reservoirs and fanned inflation expectations. Mines and Energy minister Bento Albuquerque in a speech urged consumers to be conscientious in their power and water use, but did not announce...
Public Healthwlrn.org

Brazil COVID-19 Crisis: Inquiry Uncovers Government Negligence

In many parts of the United States, it can seem like the pandemic is just about over and things are maybe returning to normal. But it's a very different picture in Brazil. The South American country recently reached the grim milestone of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19. That's the second highest death toll in the world after the U.S. Last week, Brazil also set a new record with over 100,000 new daily coronavirus cases. Authorities there are also dealing with low oxygen supplies, a highly transmissible variant, and only 11% of the country being fully vaccinated.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Brazil's BRF makes $2.5 million bet on Israel's Aleph Farms

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA has invested $2.5 million in Aleph Farms, an Israeli startup and one of the world’s top developers of cultivated meats. The investment underscores a drive by BRF, which is Brazil’s largest chicken processor and the world’s biggest...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Brazil registers 1,780 new COVID-19 deaths

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil registered 62,504 new COVID-19 cases and 1,780 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 19 million cases and 526,892 deaths. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculturewtaq.com

Some coffee areas in Brazil hit by frost, say farmers

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Some coffee fields in the Alta Mogiana region in Sao Paulo state and in the south-west part of top producer Minas Gerais state in Brazil suffered damage from the frost reported in the country last week, farmers say. Although most brokers and analysts said last week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy