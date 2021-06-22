Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and WWE is back with its latest episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have the build to next month’s Great American Bash special as Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly do battle with opponents of their choosing (Kushida in O’Reilly’s case and probably that plastic bag from American Beauty in Cole’s), Franky Monet in action, the debut at last of whatever the Diamond Mine is, and of course Samoa Joe probably killing someone for stepping out of line. There’s plenty to look forward to, so let’s get right into it.

411mania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Oney Lorcan
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Ted Dibiase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Nxt#American Beauty#Gab#Fireman#Plexiglas#Pip#Kneelift#Irish#Enzuigiri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 6.29.21

June 29th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contender’s Match: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark. I’m a big fan of pretty much everyone involved here. Big fan of having...
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sounds Like WWE's Samoa Joe Is Ready To Get Back In The Ring For NXT

Samoa Joe's release from the WWE earlier this year was shocking for fans, though it didn't take long for the company to reverse its decision in a logical manner. Following reports that Joe (real name: Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) took a job with WWE offshoot NXT, the wrestler appeared on a recent episode of Tuesday Night NXT as William Regal's enforcer-of-sorts to ensure the general manager is "respected" by others around him. The new role came with the explicit caveat from Regal that Joe can't be a competitor on the roster unless he's provoked, and given Joe's recent comments about a potential in-ring return, that day could come sooner than later.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Samoa Joe Chooses Inaction In Kyle O’Reilly’s Favor on NXT, Sarray Asks For Match With Toni Storm

– Adam Cole’s confrontation with Kyle O’Reilly on NXT didn’t go the way he hoped, in part because he swung on Samoa Joe. On tonight’s show, Joe came out to act as a peacemaker between Cole and O’Reilly during their face to face in the ring. At the end of the segment, Cole turned away and then swung on Joe, though it isn’t clear if he was trying to attack Joe or O’Reilly as Joe had stepped in between the two men.
WWEPWMania

New Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE confirmed a new segment for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which has the Great American Bash theme. A face-to-face between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross will happen. WWE sent out this:. NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano will meet face-to-face this Tuesday at NXT Great American...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

The five best tag team matches in NXT TakeOver history

Tag team wrestling has always been something that wrestling fans have loved to watch. It was once a staple in professional wrestling, starting with the 80s wrestling boom that seen legendary teams such as The Midnight Express, The Rock N” Express, and The Road Warriors. In the 90s, Tag team wrestling was still very popular because of teams like The Steiner Brothers, Harlem Heat, Hardy Boyz, Edge, and Christian.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview 7.6.21

Tonight we celebrate this great country of ours, the good ole US of A. But, we are doing it NXT style with fists and kicks, blood feuds, and three titles on the line. Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:. Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny...
WWEPWMania

WWE NXT Star Talks About A Potential Match Against Samoa Joe

WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa did an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBE & Wrestling and here are the highlights via Beltrán:. On kissing (kiss of death) Nash Carter on NXT last Tuesday: There are things that I do that are well thought in advantage, most of the stuff that I do but then those moments that I have when I get lost in the moment I Think. There was no plan of kissing him but it felt right in the moment, it was my job to defuse the situation as it was escalating a little quicker that it needed to be. I know would be happy to fight them right there but the titles were not on the line. The titles will be on the line next Tuesday on Great American Bash and that’s really what we want, we want the titles. It wouldn’t done no service to injured or hurt them last Tuesday because I want them to be healthy at the Great American Bash. And the kiss… I don’t know; I think so guys can get away with it and I just happened to be one of them.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Major WWE NXT Title Match With Special Referee Announced For Next Tuesday

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a big main event for next Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. The match will see NXT Champion Karrion Kross defend his title against Johnny Gargano. The special referee will be Regal’s enforcer, Samoa Joe. Kross and Gargano have been feuding...
WWEBleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT Great American Bash

Tuesday's episode of NXT saw the return of The Great American Bash title to WWE television. This is something WWE would usually save for a TakeOver special but themed episodes of the weekly shows have become more commonplace in recent years. The night was almost built like a TakeOver with...
WWEringsidenews.com

Karrion Kross Set To Defend WWE NXT Title Next Week

WWE held the Great American Bash on NXT this week and they set up a huge match for next week. NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano had a face-to-face and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into a future confrontation. William Regal announced that Karrion Kross will...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

NXT Great American Bash Results: MSK and LA Knight retain

NXT presented the Great American Bash for this week’s edition of the show. There was a big tag team title match with MSK defending against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Plus, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were meeting in what was expected to be a violent main event rematch. The...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Bring Back’ Fired Star As General Manager

Samoa Joe was among the several WWE Superstars who were recently let go by the company. Among the Superstars released included Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mojo Rawley and others. Many fans were simply shocked at WWE releasing Samoa Joe, who had become a staple as part of the WWE commentary team for over a year now.
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Great American Bash Recap: Who Survived O'Reilly vs Cole II?

Hey gang! It's a special night of NXT action tonight, as they're throwing their now annual Summer event, the NXT Great American Bash. While it's free on the USA Network, we're being treated to a pay-per-view atmosphere and card, with lots of title matches and a big rematch involving the brand's biggest feud. Enough out of me, let's get to the Bash!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Another NXT Superstar Released By WWE

NXT superstar Tino Sabbatelli has been released from his contract by WWE. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Sabbatelli is the final name expected to be released from WWE today. Sabbatelli, who was also released by WWE back in April of last year, had only re-signed with the company...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Viewership For 6/22/21

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 665,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the show a week ago that did 695,000. It did a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.19 rating. Here is the viewership breakdown for NXT:. 1/6/21:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy