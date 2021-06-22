Cancel
Montana State

UM Employee-Student Uses Internship to ‘Connect Montana’

umt.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA – Like many University of Montana employees, Julie Heaton considers lifelong learning critical to her success. For the past year, in addition to serving as director of UM’s highly successful Financial Education Program, she’s been enrolled as a graduate student working toward a Master of Public Administration in UM’s Baucus Institute of Public Administration and Policy. And, this summer, she is sharpening her interest in global and societal issues – notably those surrounding inequality – working as an intern for the Montana World Affairs Council, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering global awareness in Montana classrooms and communities.

www.umt.edu
