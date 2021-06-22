NERVO Drop Feel-Good Summer House Jam “Basement,” Their Toolroom Debut [LISTEN]

Trisha Yearwood has released a new, acoustic recording of her debut single, "She's in Love With the Boy," to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of her debut album. Yearwood released her self-titled debut album on July 2, 1991, and the record was an immediate hit. "She's in Love With the Boy" served as the project's lead single and reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Country chart, making Yearwood the first-ever female country artist to score a No. 1 hit with a debut single. Yearwood's future husband, Garth Brooks, co-wrote and sang backing vocals on Yearwood's second single, "Like We Never Had a Broken Heart," which reached No. 4, and two more singles, "That's What I Like About You" and "The Woman Before Me," both hit the Top 10.