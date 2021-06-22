NERVO Drop Feel-Good Summer House Jam “Basement,” Their Toolroom Debut [LISTEN]
NERVO remain on top of their game in serving up this energetic, 90s-inspired house bop, “Basement” — out now on Toolroom. With the new single, Grammy Award-winning sisters Mim and Liv make their label debut, and it’s sure to control the dance floor all summer long. The track boasts lush pads, classic organ stabs, and uplifting piano chords as NERVO lay down an entire vibe, complete with a magnetic, singalong chorus.www.youredm.com