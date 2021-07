When I am single, I reflexively sign up for a dating app, or three. Why would I ever want my flirting skills to get rusty? I don’t know about all of you, but for me it’s soothing and fun to peruse profiles, kind of like going to a cocktail party where you know no one, but everyone is friendly and receptive. And, I feel less alone, because there’s something to do on a Saturday night besides the laundry!