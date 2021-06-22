Cancel
Auberge Resorts Collection Launches Auberge ArtSalon, An Immersive Artist Residency Series

By PRWeb
SFGate
 15 days ago

The design-led hospitality brand has partnered with the global art consultancy MassivArt to create new guest experiences that are enchanting to the eye and enriching to the mind. Auberge Resorts Collection, the leading brand of luxury, one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, and global art agency, MASSIVart, today unveil Auberge ArtSalon, a...

