Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harwich, MA

Mary Joe Anne Murray (Lannen)

capecodtimes.com
 17 days ago

Mary Joe Anne Murray (Lannen) Harwich Port - On June 18, 2021, Mary Joe Anne Murray (Lannen) passed away at her home at The Melrose Inn in Harwich Port, MA. Joe Anne was the daughter of Joseph and Anne Lannen and the wife of the late William (Bill) Murray. She was predeceased by her sister Beth Nagle of Rothesay, New Brunswick, and sister-in-law Deborah Lannen. She is survived by her brother Charles of Keene, Ontario, her sister Hope Redfern of Rothesay, N.B., as well as seven nieces and nephews of N.B. and ON.

www.capecodtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harwich, MA
Obituaries
City
Melrose, MA
City
Harwich Port, MA
City
Harwich, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anne Will#Obituary#St Fx University#Chair Woman#The Board Of Trustees#Vna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy