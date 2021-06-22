Mary Joe Anne Murray (Lannen) Harwich Port - On June 18, 2021, Mary Joe Anne Murray (Lannen) passed away at her home at The Melrose Inn in Harwich Port, MA. Joe Anne was the daughter of Joseph and Anne Lannen and the wife of the late William (Bill) Murray. She was predeceased by her sister Beth Nagle of Rothesay, New Brunswick, and sister-in-law Deborah Lannen. She is survived by her brother Charles of Keene, Ontario, her sister Hope Redfern of Rothesay, N.B., as well as seven nieces and nephews of N.B. and ON.