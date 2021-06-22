Southampton, NY 11968, USA

Don't miss the chance to live in this New Construction home in the heart of Southampton Village! The sun-flooded, main level includes a state-of-the-art, eat-in chef's kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, hand- selected finishes and top-tier appliances which flows seamlessly into two separate living spaces. The oversized sliding doors lead to an oasis-like outdoor living area with a Gunite pool, an entertainment ready patio and pool house. On the upper level you will find an opulently appointed master suite complete with architecturally inspired details, a gas fireplace, a spacious spa inspired bathroom and a balcony overlooking the grounds. The three upper level guest bedrooms all have en suite bathrooms with hand-selected tile and finishes. The lower level is equally spacious, with a recreation room, a gym and an additional bedroom with a large full bath. Close proximity to Main Street shops and restaurants as well as ocean beaches.