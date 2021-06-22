Bret Matthys’ gem not enough as Southridge tops Hanover Central in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Matthys turned in a championship performance on the state’s biggest stage, and even he thought he was going to get out of one more jam. His first-pitch slider down and in to Southridge’s Ethan Bell was pulled inside third base and into left field for the decisive two-run double, as the Raiders beat Hanover Central 2-0 in Tuesday’s Class 3A state championship game at Victory Field. The Wildcats (29-4-1) finished as runners-up in Class 2A in 2011.