Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Bret Matthys’ gem not enough as Southridge tops Hanover Central in state championship

By Aaron Ferguson
NWI.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Bret Matthys turned in a championship performance on the state’s biggest stage, and even he thought he was going to get out of one more jam. His first-pitch slider down and in to Southridge’s Ethan Bell was pulled inside third base and into left field for the decisive two-run double, as the Raiders beat Hanover Central 2-0 in Tuesday’s Class 3A state championship game at Victory Field. The Wildcats (29-4-1) finished as runners-up in Class 2A in 2011.

www.nwitimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Hanover, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Crown Point, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Raiders#Southridge#Hanover Central 2 0#Purdue Northwest#Cal Ripken World Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
MLB
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country’s Constitutional Court for Zuma’s arrest and imprisonment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy