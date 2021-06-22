Cancel
Iowa State

State Auditor Rob Sand Holds Town Hall in Storm Lake — potential run for governor?

By Blake McMillan
bvtack.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Rob Sand should have run for governor in 2018…” Jake Webster of Pittsburgh tweeted. “Send tweet.” Sand is not a Pittsburgh, PA politician, though. He’s the current Iowa State Auditor, but his reach to Pennsylvania is telling. Sand, who keeps a steady eye on his personal Facebook and Twitter, followed Webster back, as he does most of those that follow him. The sentiment about running for governor, though, is something he’s yet to follow back on.

bvtack.com
