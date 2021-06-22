Rise of the Underworlds trailer announces the next Runeterra set

"Your defenses are gone, your drawbridge is down… you've been taken over." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for a British crime thriller titled Nemesis, which already opened in the UK earlier this year, and arrives on VOD in the US this summer. An underworld kingpin's past catches up with him when he returns to London, igniting an explosive chain of events which ends in revenge and murder. When the Morgan family gather in John's apartment to meet their daughter's new girlfriend Zoe, it turns out she is not what she seems and her arrival triggers a deadly game of cat and mouse ending in revenge and murder, as the family are trapped in their own home by a gang of armed intruders. Starring Billy Murray (no, not Bill Murray) as John, with Nick Moran, Frank Harper, Julian Glover, Ricky Grover, Bruce Payne, Lucy Aarden, Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott, Ambra Moore, Danny Bear, Rupert Holliday-Evans, and Rebecca Ferdinando. Looks like some made-for-TV crime schlock, not worth anyone's time.