Rise of the Underworlds trailer announces the next Runeterra set
The final expansion for the Empires of the Ascended set has been announced for Legends of Runeterra. A Rise of the Underworlds trailer recently released, announcing it as the third expansion. This set follows Empires of the Ascended and Guardians of the Ancient, which brought the Shurima region to the game. This expansion will contain 40 new cards, including three new champions and new cosmetics. Two of those champions we can see in the animated launch trailer, Ekko and Pyke. It will also bring a new keyword to the game, Lurk.www.pcinvasion.com