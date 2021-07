Global Group Calls For A 'New Deal' For Journalism

KPMG has been increasing its efforts to provide environmental, social and governance services to clients through a new initiative called KPMG Impact. The team will help clients improve their ESG performance while also carrying out KPMG’s own ESG commitments. Last year, KPMG U.S. worked with other businesses, investors, standard-setters, non-governmental organizations and international organizations through the World Economic Forum to create a set of 21 core metrics for companies to disclose their progress in the ESG areas of people, planet, prosperity and governance. KPMG has adopted those same metrics to guide its actions and measure and report its progress.