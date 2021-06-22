Cancel
Celebrations

Jackson Days (1)

 17 days ago

Jackson Days officially kicks off tomorrow but there is one event tonight. The Little Miss and Mr. Jackson Pageant is being held at the Historic State theatre and will start at 6:30. There are 20 2nd and 3rd graders vying for the crown. Tomorrow the Medallion Hunt starts at 10:00 AM. Tune in to KKOJ at 10 AM to hear the first clue. The first annual Jackson Days Golf Tournament will get under way with a lunch at 11:30 and the shotgun start at 1:00. The Hauler parade is at 6:30 and fan fest will be out at the Jackson Motorplex at 7:00 pm. For a full list of events that are happening this week you can go to www.jacksonmn.com.

