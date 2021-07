When social media first entered the scene, many people thought it was a fad for children and young people. According to SEMRush, today, more than 94% of marketers use social networks to distribute their content, and more than 71% of sales professionals use social selling tools, as mentioned by Esmartia. If you have a business, you are probably aware of the importance of social networks to interact with your customers and get sales. But even knowing this, it can be overwhelming to think about navigating the world of social media for business purposes, especially when it comes to selling online.