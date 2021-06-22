Cancel
Business

Western Computer Announces Continued Sponsorship of Community Summit 2021

By PRWeb
New Haven Register
 15 days ago

OXNARD, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The Dynamics Communities Community Summit is the ultimate Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform learning and networking event of the year. This year’s event will be held at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas starting October 12th and running through October 14th. Western Computer will be exhibiting in booth 1100 and will have experienced consultants in attendance to answer questions, demo solutions, and meet with customers.

