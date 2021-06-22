Cancel
Fastpath Earns Number 1 Ranking in Usability Index for IT Risk Management in G2 Summer 2021 Report

DES MOINES, Iowa (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Fastpath Solutions, LLC., a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, today announced it ranked number one in the Summer 2021 Usability Index for IT Risk Management from G2.com amongst other accolades. G2.com’s Usability Index for IT Risk Management is calculated based on real-user satisfaction ratings, consistent with other awards Fastpath receives based on consistently positive user feedback. Fastpath was awarded the badge: Best Usability for obtaining the highest overall usability score.

