Fastpath Earns Number 1 Ranking in Usability Index for IT Risk Management in G2 Summer 2021 Report

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace and review platform, has again named ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a "Leader" in its Summer 2021 Grid® Report on the Best Partner Management Software. ZINFI has moved up in overall rankings since the last quarterly report, and currently has an aggregated Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 for satisfaction among all user segments, including small business, mid-market and enterprise customers. ZINFI is currently second highest rated in G2's list of "Top 20 Partner Management Software" companies, with user ratings of 9.7 (out of 10) for Quality of Support, 9.2 for Ease of Use and 9.0 for Ease of Setup.