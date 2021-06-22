Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

Western Computer Announces Continued Sponsorship of Community Summit 2021

By PRWeb
SFGate
 15 days ago

OXNARD, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The Dynamics Communities Community Summit is the ultimate Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform learning and networking event of the year. This year’s event will be held at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas starting October 12th and running through October 14th. Western Computer will be exhibiting in booth 1100 and will have experienced consultants in attendance to answer questions, demo solutions, and meet with customers.

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Western Computer Inc#Microsoft Dynamics 365#Crm#Erp#Business Intelligence#Prweb#Vp Of Sales Marketing#Microsoft Gold Partner#Csp#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country’s Constitutional Court for Zuma’s arrest and imprisonment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy