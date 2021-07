MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man that was heading to Mesa from Utah has to dish out even more cash for the flight after the FAA fined him for his behavior, including not wearing a mask and harassing a flight attendant, investigators said. The FAA said the unidentified man was on an Allegiant Air flight from Provo, Utah, on Feb. 27 when he refused to wear his facemask over his nose and mouth. Flight attendants told him seven separate times to wear his mask properly, but he kept moving it off his nose after the flight attendant walked away, the FAA said. Investigators also said he didn't cooperate when asked for information to fill out a passenger disturbance report.