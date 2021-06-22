Chatham - Albert Anthony Curt, Jr. (you can call me Al) passed away peacefully on June 20, 2021, surrounded by love. He was born in Hempstead, NY, on August 22, 1938, son of Albert Anthony Curt, Sr, and Ethel Forrestal Curt and younger brother of Lila Curt Horvath, all of whom preceded him in death. Al attended Fairfield Prep – and in 1956 was crowned King of the Barnum Festival. From there, he continued his education at Georgetown and Fairfield Universities. In Stamford, where he was President of the Stamford Jaycees, he began his long career in advertising with Pitney Bowes. Later, he moved to the agency side, working at several advertising agencies (during the Mad Men era), ending at Lessner Slossberg Gahl & Partners in Avon, CT. Along the way, he met and married his best friend, Katherine Robins Curt. After vacationing for several years on Cape Cod, they decided to make Chatham home. Then came a new career. Al and Kathy started Lookouts Home Watch Service in 1988, and at the same time Al earned his real estate license. He worked at several real estate agencies, retiring from John C. Ricotta & Associates in December of 2020. Throughout these years, he was active in the town of Chatham, serving as President of the Chatham Rotary Club, where he was a valuable member until his death, as well as President of the Chatham Chamber of Commerce from 1996-97. For much of his life, Al was an accomplished artist. His seascapes adorn the walls of many including friends and family. Al was also known for his sense of humor, his love of the New York Yankees and Georgetown Hoyas basketball team. But it was his gift of mimicry that amazed his friends, particularly his portrayal of Father Guido Sarducci. To the end, Al was a faithful friend of Bill W. And he is most proud to be remembered as the Founder and President of Chatham Country Club. He leaves his wife, Kathy; his sons, George (Laura) and Timothy (Dona); his grandchildren, Steven (Haley), Samantha, Jennifer, and Sarah; and his great-grandson, Colby. We will love him forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Chatham Rotary Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 436, Chatham, MA 02633. His memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, from 1:00-3:00 pm, in the Nickerson Funeral Home, Chatham, followed by a brief service at 3:00 pm.