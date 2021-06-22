Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

American Distance Runners Beat the Heat at Olympic Trials

teamusa.org
 17 days ago

EUGENE, Oregon — The finals of the women's 1500- and 5000-meter runs were both held on Monday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Track & Field, which prevented anyone from doubling in those events. But it also served to illustrate how deep the pool of young American distance runners has become.

www.teamusa.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Mcgee
Person
Gwen Jorgensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#Race#Olympian#Team Usa#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators In Olympic Games: Leanne Wong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Leanne Wong may not break a sweat in Tokyo later this month, but she'll be there as a member of the US Olympic Gymnastics team. Wong is headed to Japan as a so-called "replacement athlete," meaning she is there should anything befall one of the four gymnasts on Team USA (the incomparable Simone Biles among them) or individual competitor MyKayla Skinner.
Eugene, ORriverbender.com

The Latest: Track trials change schedule to beat the heat

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times PDT):. With potentially record temperatures about to reach the Pacific Northwest, parts of the U.S. track and field trials are being rescheduled to try to beat the heat. This weekend's 20-kilometer race walks and the...
Sportschatsports.com

Track and field Olympic Trials confirm the American “system” works better than ever

Saturday evening at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Allyson Felix did something she has done hundreds of times: She raced 200m, half the distance around a standard running track, beginning where only one race in the sport begins and finishing where all of them finish. At the starter’s command, she folded herself into her starting blocks and lowered her head, braids resting on her back. At the gun, she surged forward and into the curve that comprises the first portion of the race. Felix’s was the most accessible story in the race – a 35-year-old Olympic legend, mother and activist seeking to add the 200 to the 400m spot she had already earned in Eugene, ensuring participation in her fifth Olympic Games (even though the event schedule would preclude running those two events in Tokyo).
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana State's Schneider third in heat, Bozeman's Murphy sixth overall at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes with Bozeman ties competed Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, Montana State’s Drake Schneider placed third in the third heat in 50.57 seconds. Running out of lane 2, Schneider managed to avoid falls by both Quincy Hall and Sean Burrell and stay on his feet to make it to the finish line.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The New York Times

Olympic Track Trials Postponed By Heat Wave

Trayvon Bromell, second from left, wins the 400 meters at the Track and Field U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., June 20, 2021. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times) The hot temperatures were nearly unbearable at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in recent days. But on Sunday, meet officials finally pulled the plug on the races at about 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, announcing in a terse statement that they were postponing the final day of competition until 8:30 p.m.
Eugene, OR10NEWS

Sweltering heat interrupts US Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Things took a staggering turn on Saturday for heptathlon track star Taliyah Brooks at the Olympic trials when surging heat put a pause to the event in Eugene, Oregon. Temperatures at Hayward Field reached 108 degrees, and the surface of the track exceeded 150 degrees, according to...
SportsMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Atkin will go the distance at British Trials

In his homeland of England, his quest is overshadowed by that of superstar Mo Farah. In his temporary home in America, though, he could be gunning for an anecdotal local precedent. Sam Atkin, the former Lewis-Clark State runner who now serves as an assistant at the college, is competing this...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Fans around Hayward Field battle the heat on last day of Olympic Trials

Eugene, ORE.-- These record-breaking temperatures didn't stop fans from packing Hayward Field on Sunday. KEZI 9 News spoke with some nearby spectators who said triple-digit weather is nothing new to them. "We are actually from Colorado Springs, and as we've been posting, they've been saying 'the Pacific Northwest is not...
Eugene, ORLewiston Morning Tribune

Olympic trials roundup: Ryan finishes in 7th in heat in 1,500 semifinal

EUGENE, Ore. — Paul Ryan’s Olympic dream came to an end — for now. Ryan, the former Washington State standout, finished seventh in his heat of the 1,500 meter semifinal round at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field on Friday, failing to advance to Sunday’s final. Ryan, who prepped...
Eugene, ORHerald and News

Teen middle-distance runner Kessler wins heat, turns pro

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Teenage middle-distance runner Hobbs Kessler ran his first race in his new shoes during the first round of the 1,500 meters at Hayward Field. He finished in 3 minutes, 45.63 seconds to win his heat. Kessler recently elected to turn professional and sign a deal with...
Cloud County, KSConcordia Blade-Empire

Keter runner qualifies for Olympics

Cloud County men's cross country and track and field alumni Benard Keter has qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in the 3,000 meter steeplechase for team USA. Keter, who was a member of the 2013-14 Cloud County cross country and track and field teams, finished second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy