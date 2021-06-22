Best Friends Animal Society Releases Data Showing Most Significant Annual Decrease in Animals Killed in Shelters
KANAB, Utah (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, today released its sixth annual pet lifesaving dataset, which shows that about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. This is the largest yearly reduction in dogs and cats killed in the nation’s shelters (44.5 percent) to date, putting the nation at an 83 percent save rate. Best Friends has the most comprehensive national data on sheltered animals, representing an estimated 93 percent of all sheltered dogs and cats in the country.www.nhregister.com