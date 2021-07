Boston Red Sox fans are hoping red-hot prospect Jarren Duran is called up to the majors soon, and those calls are only going to get louder after Wednesday's Triple-A game. Duran blasted his 13th home run of the season for the Worcester Red Sox. The 24-year-old outfielder took a fastball deep to right field and well over the wall. You could tell the ball was leaving the yard as soon as it left the bat.