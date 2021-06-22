Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tompkins County, NY

County Leg mulls options for Rescue Plan funds, approves positions for Justice Center

By Staff Report
ithaca.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterim Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes presented an overview of the $19.8 million of one-time American Rescue Plan funds made available to the County, including key dates, restrictions on use of the funds, and options for use of the funding for one-time expenses in the Capital Program at the County Legislature meeting on June 15. Holmes explained that proposals regarding the Capital Program would enable more flexibility in target funding for departments and agencies as well as long-term budget stability and fund balance, while supporting emissions reduction goals that were adjusted during the pandemic.

www.ithaca.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Lansing, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstorm Sandy#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricanes#American#The Capital Program#County Legislature#Guthrie Health System#Legislators#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy