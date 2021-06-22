County Leg mulls options for Rescue Plan funds, approves positions for Justice Center

Interim Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes presented an overview of the $19.8 million of one-time American Rescue Plan funds made available to the County, including key dates, restrictions on use of the funds, and options for use of the funding for one-time expenses in the Capital Program at the County Legislature meeting on June 15. Holmes explained that proposals regarding the Capital Program would enable more flexibility in target funding for departments and agencies as well as long-term budget stability and fund balance, while supporting emissions reduction goals that were adjusted during the pandemic.