Brian Michael Bendis Talks Checkmate's Evolution and Teases What's to Come in New Preview (Exclusive)

The other big conversation over the Fourth of July weekend on social media amongst comic creators and fans was kicked off by Gail Simone wanting to talk about The New 52. Ten years ago, in a series of stories first broken by Bleeding Cool, DC Comics relaunched and rebooted their entire line, retconned and rewrote continuity, and gave us a younger, less legacy-bound superheroes, no longer married and with fewer sidekicks, as well as a universe that also stretched further into horror, Westerns, space opera and other genres often ignored by The Big Two. Bleeding Cool also reported on severe issues regarding micromanagement of creators from executive as well as editorial level, to the degree that comic books were greenlit, scripts approved and entire issues drawn before they were scrapped and started from scratch. Sometimes this happened to the same issue more than once. Edicts such as removing marriages and sidekicks rankled many and fans who were invested in previous versions of the characters often felt betrayed. But how did it feel to work on the reboot? Gail Simone kicked off the conversation on social media and many creators joined in.