Brian Michael Bendis Talks Checkmate's Evolution and Teases What's to Come in New Preview (Exclusive)
There are some amazing teams in the DC Universe, but few are quite as unique and compelling as Checkmate, and fans can see what the team is all about in DC's Checkmate #1. Writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev are at the helm once again, assembling a one of a kind team that includes Talia, Lois Lane, The Question, Green Arrow, Director Bones, Steve Trevor, The King, and Manhunter, though they are far from the only heroes in the mix. The big issue hits comic stores today, and ahead of the release, we had the chance to speak to Bendis all about what is in store for the new Checkmate, how plans evolved and changed along the way, and more, and you can check out a full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.