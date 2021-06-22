Live Updates: Here Are The Best Lightning Deals To Shop Today Before They Sell Out

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt’s day two of Amazon Prime Day, and as of right now you still have a few hours left to shop the retail giant’s epic sale on everything under the sun. Highlights so far have been many, from top-sellers like AirPods to steep discounts on pricey items (think mattresses, robot vacuums, and $850 off a Bowflex treadmill). But some of the best discounts you’ll find during the event are also the most fleeting: Amazon’s Prime Day lightning deals. We’ve been keeping a close eye on new lightning deals as they go live, to alert you to the best discounts before they sell out—and sell out they do! See our picks for Amazon Prime Day lightning deals you don’t want to miss below, and check back for updates every 30 minutes. We’ll continue to add new deals as we see them, and let you know when the best lightning deals are about to expire. And, in case you’re shopping Amazon’s lightning deals for the very first time, we’re answering all of your burning questions below, too.

