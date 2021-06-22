Joe Rogan Reveals Why He Doesn't Play Video Games Anymore

Marvel fans were stoked to see Throg during episode 5 of the hit Loki series. When Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god woke up in The Void at the end of episode 4, people were hoping to learn more about his fellow variants. Well, they got all of that and more from the latest episode of Loki. Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, and their scaly friend all got some room to shine. In addition, the little frog could make his presence felt in a jar. Amongst the rubble, he hopped toward Mjolnir, but to no avail. Maybe we never see him again, but you never quite know with Marvel. But, the Alligator got the most time in the spotlight this week. He did some bodily damage and flexed some comedic chops through utterances that had to be translated by his travel mates.