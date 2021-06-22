Joe Rogan Reveals Why He Doesn't Play Video Games Anymore
Joe Rogan loves video games, especially Quake. He loves them too much, actually. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience -- a podcast on Spotify -- Rogan explained to guest Duncan Trussell the reason he can't play games, and it's because he quickly gets addicted to them. Speaking during the podcast, Rogan noted that, for him, video games are the most fun thing he does, bar spending time with loved ones. But again, he loves them too much. As a result, Rogan has cut himself off from video games, and hasn't played them in a while.comicbook.com