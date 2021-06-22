Cancel
NFL

Esera Tuaolo Joins Inside Access To Talk Carl Nassib

105.7 The Fan
105.7 The Fan
 15 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Carl Nassib made an announcement on his social media page that he is homosexual and has donated $100,000 to the Trevor project. Esera Tuaolo joined Inside Access to talk about Carl Nassib and more.

105.7 The Fan

105.7 The Fan

All sports news from Baltimore, including the Orioles, Ravens and more.

#Vikings#Ravens#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#Inside Access#Lgbtq
