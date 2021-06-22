La Jolla News Nuggets: Harry’s reopens, UCSD professor on Biden team, Blue Planet Prize, more

Harry’s Coffee Shop on Girard Avenue in La Jolla reopened June 18 after a five-week closure caused when a car crashed into the rear of the building. “We’re thrilled to reopen,” owner John Rudolph said. “We’re honored and humbled to know customers are eager to get back to their routines at Harry’s. This has been a challenging time for all involved. We thank the construction workers who worked to rebuild and repair. We thank our employees. And we thank the community for its steadfast support.”