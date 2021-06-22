Cancel
Tillamook County, OR

TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: Final Risk Movement Week – Tillamook County Remains in Lower Risk

Tillamook County will remain in the "Lower Risk" category for this upcoming movement period, effective Friday June 25- July 1st, 2021. With Oregon close to achieving a 70% vaccination rate (at 68.7% as of Monday 6/21/21 and Tillamook County at 64.3%) in the coming days, no further county risk level movements will be announced after this week.

