TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: Final Risk Movement Week – Tillamook County Remains in Lower Risk

Numbers are keeping Jefferson Co in Blue. [Madison, IN] – Jefferson County remains at a “BLUE” advisory this week. “BLUE” advisory means the county is seeing minimal community spread. The CDC and WHO continue to track different variants of COVID. The Delta variant has accounted for at least 26% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and has now become the dominant strain in Indiana. The Delta variant is estimated to be up to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant. We urge all Hoosiers get vaccinated when eligible. We continue to administer COVID vaccines Monday thru Friday at the Jefferson County Health Department for those 12 years of age and older. We have all three types of vaccine available, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. We can also accept walk-ins during our regular business hours, Monday thru Friday. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian consent and have an adult present. We will also be administering COVID vaccines during the Jefferson County 4-H fair. Monday, July 12th thru Friday, July 16th, 6pm-9pm, just outside the community buildings. CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated: • You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. • You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Please continue to respect those businesses requiring masks. • If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. o This means no more quarantining for fully vaccinated close contacts, you can continue to work, go to school, play sports, etc. • If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. • You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States. o You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it. o You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States. o You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel. o You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States. You can find Jefferson County specific vaccine data at ISDH - Novel Coronavirus: Vaccine Dashboard.