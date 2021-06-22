Governor Announces Updates to County Risk Levels; Tillamook County with ZERO Cases, Remains at Lower Risk; Final Week for Oregonians to Get Vaccinated for “Take Your Shot, Oregon” Prizes
Polk County approved to move down to Lower Risk, Jefferson, Klamath, and Marion approved to move down to Moderate Risk. Here is the complete list of counties and their associated risk levels:. County Risk Categories, Effective June 25 – July 1. Lower Risk (23) Baker. Benton. Clackamas. Clatsop*. Coos. Curry.www.tillamookcountypioneer.net