Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sam Presti is Ready For 'Clarity' on Where the Thunder Will Draft

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ieq9_0acRarGh00

Sam Presti is not looking forward to Tuesday night’s pomp and circumstance.

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager just wants one thing — to finally know where his franchise will be drafting.

“What I’m really looking forward too is just getting the order,” Presti said in a Zoom press conference ahead of the NBA Draft Lottery. “That’s the thing I’m most excited about. I’m not really one for the suspense or the made for TV drama.”

Presti will get his wish at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, when all will be revealed with the draft lottery.

Once the draft order is decided, Presti said he can finally start to formulate a plan for July’s NBA Draft.

“Depending on where you’re drafting, the access to the players changes,” Presti said. “It’s really hard for us right now because agents are generally waiting to find out where everybody’s picking and things don’t usually take off until after the combine anyway.

“Nothing really changes for us other than gaining clarity tonight… we still have a ton of work to do.”

Thankfully for Presti, the Draft Lottery Show has traditionally moved pretty quickly, and he shouldn’t have to wait long to learn the Thunder’s fate.

But that doesn’t mean he’s put any more weight on tonight’s events, as he has no control over the outcome.

“This is all random. It’s like rolling the dice,” Presti said. “We have to remember that the role of luck, the role of chance is not a singular thing. So as they say, luck favors the persistent.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
22
Followers
158
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Espn#Nba Draft Lottery#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 options for Thunder at No. 6 in 2021 NBA Draft, ranked

The Oklahoma City Thunder have amassed 36 draft picks over the next seven years, including this 2021 NBA Draft. Out of those 36 picks, 18 are set to be first-round selections, 18 will be second-round picks. This year, the Thunder have picks No. 6, No. 16 and No. 18. Sam...
NBAdailythunder.com

Thunder Journal: Draft Day Trades

To receive Thunder Journals in your morning inbox (hours or days before they publish to DailyThunder.com), join our supporters on Patreon. The Oklahoma City Thunder have three 1st round picks and three 2nd round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. That’s 10% of the entire rookie class. The Thunder also have the GM who broke the Guinness World Record for most trades in a one week span last offseason. It doesn’t take a world record breaking brain to realize OKC will be making one or two or nine draft day trades on July 29.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Presti thinks Kemba Walker trade is great for both teams

In the 2020 offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder received a draft pick along with center Al Horford, whose value was at an all-time low following a disappointing season with the Philadelphia 76ers. They helped revive his value and traded him for a first-round draft pick and a new player whose value is the lowest its been since stepping into the NBA: Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder will be hard to outbid on deal for top draft pick

As the NBA Draft approaches the OKC Thunder are actively invested in spending time with the prospects from the 2021 class. While this year is considered to be a very deep class there are significant gaps in the talent. Depending on which analyst or team you ask, that elite tier...
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Chris Paul Thanks Sam Presti Following Career Performance

Following the biggest performance of his storied career, future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul made sure to give a shoutout to Thunder general manager Sam Presti. After posting one of his best playoff performances, 41 points, eight assists, four rebounds and zero turnovers, that sent him to his first ever NBA Finals appearance, Paul saved a thank you for Presti.
NBAMaize n Brew

Post-lottery NBA Mock Draft rundown: Where Franz Wagner projects

If you’re a Detroit Pistons fan like me, I’m sure you spent all of Tuesday night filled with optimism and hope for the first time in a long time. The Pistons, habitual lottery losers, were the grand winners of the NBA Draft lottery and will receive the number one pick, followed by the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. All three of these franchises desperately need a shot in the arm to get going.
NBAUSA Today

Evan Mobley's NBA future gains some clarity after 2021 draft lottery

USC’s Evan Mobley now has a much better idea of where he will begin his NBA career. The Trojans’ superstar isn’t guaranteed to play for a specific team, but he now has a list of three primary candidates. The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, held on Tuesday night, revealed the order...
NBAdailythunder.com

Thunder draft: 3 players worth looking at with the No. 6 pick

Those were the Oklahoma City Thunder’s odds at the top draft selection and a chance at the closest player to a sure thing in this year’s draft. Picks two through four also carried with it an 11 percent chance at converting in the Thunder’s favor. And if that didn’t work...
NBAchatsports.com

Here is where the Charlotte Hornets will pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

The good luck streak the Charlotte Hornets were riding stopped at one year Tuesday night. The Hornets, who had the best odds at picking No. 11, will pick 11th in the 2021 NBA draft. The Hornets, who finished the season 33-39, entered Tuesday’s draft lottery with an 8.5% chance of...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

OKC Thunder Draft and Offseason

The Thunder unfortunately landed at six instead of the top three in this year’s draft. Tanking backfired on them as they were expected to land a stud in either Cade Cunningham or Evan Mobley. Despite this, they’re still expected to land a top 10 talent. They also are expected to move on from Kemba Walker very soon so this draft and offseason could be one for the books. Here is what they could do in this years draft and beyond:
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Draft: Best Non-Lottery First Round Options

While the Oklahoma City Thunder's No. 6 overall pick is certainly the most crucial in July's draft, they've still got two additional picks just outside the lottery. Both picks acquired through trade, the Thunder will select at No. 16 and No. 18 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, where they'll be able to find quality prospects with how deep this draft is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy