Rock Port, MO

Baseball teams compete

 17 days ago

Rock Port 10 & Under wins second place in tournament. The Rock Port 10 & Under team won second place in the Southeast Nebraska Baseball League Tournament held in Rock Port this past weekend. Team members and coaches include: front row – Colt Seiter, Landon Howell, Archer Meyerkorth, Zeke Gebhards, Hunter Bolin, Andy Meyerkorth, Jacob McMahon, Isaac Shimmel, Blaise Krogen, Rush Lewis, and Grady Cook; and back row – coaches Jared Meyerkorth, Jason Lewis, Troy Cook, Jordan Shrader, and Jesse Bolin.

