Oregon State

BREAKING NEWS — State to Rural Oregon’s Special Districts: Drop Dead

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 15 days ago

Barring a miracle or a dramatic change of heart, funding for Oregon’s rural special districts from the American Rescue Plan is dead. Time will run out when the state legislative session ends on Friday and Frank Stratton, executive director of the Special Districts Association of Oregon, told the Tillamook County Pioneer today that Gov. Kate Brown’s office has signaled to the Association that she will not lift a hand to help.

