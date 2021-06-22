Cancel
Cars

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Review: The Best Vantage Yet, At A Price

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe F1 Edition brings welcome tweaks to the Vantage, but it seems expensive compared to a Porsche 911. Aston Martin is taking the job of supplying an F1 safety car rather seriously. Rather than take an existing model, slap a light bar on the top and chuck in all of Bernd Maylander and Richard Darker’s communication gear, the British company made a new model for the job. And ex-Mercedes-AMG man Tobias Moers, the new boss, had a personal hand in making some of the tweaks.

