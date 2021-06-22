Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Review: The Best Vantage Yet, At A Price

After lying dormant for a few years, Aston Martin's motorsport division seems to be back with a bang. Not only is the British sports car manufacturer performing well in the F1 championship, but it's hard at work developing its most ambitious supercar project yet. We know it as the Aston Martin Valkyrie, but this 1,100-plus horsepower hypercar remains shrouded in mystery. We've been receiving small updates in the last few months, and we've even seen pictures of the Valkyrie being tested on public roads, but Aston Martin has kept its lips mostly sealed on the juicy details. The good news is that deliveries are expected to start soon. Now in a spy video, we get to see the Valkyrie for the first time testing in public, and it looks and sounds glorious.