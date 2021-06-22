13th Annual Missouri 8-Man All-Star Football Game

The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches’ Association will be hosting its 13th annual Missouri 8-Man Football Senior All-Star Game on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus in Maryville, Missouri. Thirty-eight of Missouri’s top 8-man senior football players have been invited to participate in this event. They will report Thursday, June 24, 2021, to Northwest and practice for three days as a member of either the green or silver team in preparation for the event.