Pondurance acquires Bearing Cybersecurity to help clients assess and remediate security gaps
Pondurance, a provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, acquired advisory and assessment services provider Bearing Cybersecurity. Under this agreement, Pondurance will integrate Bearing Cybersecurity’s flagship cloud-based platform, MyCyberScorecard, into its portfolio of advisory and managed services solutions. MyCyberScorecard analyzes and visualizes an organization’s cyber exposure to make it easy to identify and prioritize the most significant gaps while developing a plan for cyber resilience.www.helpnetsecurity.com