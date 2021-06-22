College World Series brings a boost to area attractions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - While TD Ameritrade Park is the main attraction during the College World Series, Omaha has a lot to offer for those who want to venture away from the games.

Attractions like the Omaha Children's Museum are seeing a boost in out-of-state visitors this week.

It's a chance for them to show what they have to offer to families who may have never visited before and make up for some lost time.

"It was a severe hit last year when we were closed for nearly six months,” said Kim Reiner with the Omaha Children’s Museum. “We were not sure how the summer would go and we're pleasantly happy with how people are coming back. The world series is back in town and families are coming here."

The Children's Museum has a special exhibit called “Game On” in honor of all the sports coming back to Omaha.

“We love seeing people who this might be their first Children’s Museum or the biggest one they’ve been to, and we love just welcoming them," Reiner said.

Also seeing an increase in out-of-state visitors is the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

“We do keep track of our zip code data, and what we do see is from those states specifically that have teams here, we do see some increases in each of those states visiting us during this time period," said the zoo's Chief Operating Officer Dennis Schnurbusch.

He says even those who don’t come for the animals are stopping by to see the small diamond that marks the spot where the College World Series was played until 2010.

“We have Rosenblatt, the historic portion here on site, and the zoo itself with the history of this community," Schnurbusch said. "I think it ties in nicely, and it gives people a chance to come back and remember their childhood and experience it for the next generation.”

Find tickets for the Omaha Children's Museum

Open Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 500 South 20th Street in Omaha.

Find tickets for the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Open 9am-5pm daily.

Located at 3701 S. 10th St. in Omaha.

