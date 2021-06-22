Cancel
Council notes: City considers electric scooters, Town Center design

By Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 16 days ago
Company pitches the city on allowing its electric scooters to be deployed in Wilsonville.

Wilsonville City Council addressed the potential for electric scooters to come to the community as well as updates on designs for renovated streetscapes in the Town Center commercial district during a meeting Monday, June 21.

Bird scooters may arrive in Wilsonville

The city of Wilsonville is considering allowing 50 publicly-accessible Bird electric scooters to deploy around town.

During a presentation at a City Council work session Monday, June 21, Garrett Gronowski, an executive at the Bird scooter company, explained that the goal of the business is to promote sustainability and nullify unnecessary car trips (over two miles, in Bird's view). The scooters travel at a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and only adults can ride them. The scooters would be managed by a Wilsonville resident designated as an operations manager, Gronowski said. That person would collect the scooters each evening and return them to their designated stations by the next morning.

Some relatively similar-sized cities in Oregon that allow the scooters, the city noted, include Hermiston and Pendleton.

Safety could be a concern for the council, as the city staff report noted that e-scooters have been involved in 50,000 accidents -- including 27 fatalities -- between 2017 and 2019, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Bird recommends people wear helmets but cannot require them.

"It's not a surprise that these can be dangerous vehicles, so there are concerns about safety and liability," Community Development Director Chris Neamtzu said at the meeting.

Wilsonville Councilor Ben West also worried that the scooters, which people park at various spots around town, could clutter city streets. Gronowski noted that the initial deployment would be modest and that, in Wilsonville, they likely would be used by community members (rather than tourists, like some cities) who have a vested interest in keeping the community orderly. Gronowski also said poor parking jobs could be reported.

Another concern city staff had, Neamtzu said, was the potential for Bird to compete for ridership with Wilsonville's transit agency, South Metro Area Regional Transit.

"There's the potential for some folks to choose to ride a scooter rather than get on our SMART network," Neamtzu said.

The session was merely informational and the city may discuss the possibility of allowing the scooters at a later date. Staff also may gauge community interest via the Let's Talk Wilsonville page.

Town Center streetscape plan taking shape

City Council was also briefed on efforts to establish the streetscape plan for a project to reinvent Town Center.

At this point, the city plans to have different design standards, also referred to as tiers, for streets depending on their priority. For instance, the future "Main Street" will have the most intricate streetscape designs, including "a lot of attention paid to almost quite literally every foot of the streetscape," Ben Weber with SERA Architects said. The plan includes two tiers below the "signature" street category.

Some features of the signature streets include custom sidewalk patterns, seating as part of planter installations and stormwater facilities and lighting capable of customizable patterns. The city also plans to include looped bike racks and bollards to limit traffic.

Public art will also be included but was not identified in the streetscape plan. Council President Kristin Akervall said she hoped art would be included at the intersection of Wilsonville Road and Park Place as a way to invite people into the improved center.

Councilor Charlotte Lehan and others raised the concern about the potential for the infrastructure needed for 5G technology becoming an eyesore in the area, and city staff agreed to look into that issue. She added that signage and utility boxes are often overlooked design elements when planning new communities.

Wilsonville, OR
