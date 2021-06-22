Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, OR

Charbonneau Country Club wants placement on Aurora Airport committee

By Corey Buchanan
Posted by 
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuQWI_0acRYd9V00 The homeowners association says it will bear the consequences of decisions made.

Local organizations, including the Charbonneau Country Club homeowners association, are lobbying the Oregon Department of Aviation to reserve spots for them on a committee that will oversee the upcoming Aurora State Airport master planning process.

Friends of French Prairie, an organization focused on farmland preservation, and the Aurora-Butteville-Barlow Community Planning Organization have joined CCC in sending letters to ODA Director Betty Stansbury asking for inclusion on the Planning Advisory Committee for the formulation of the master plan update. The committee will advise the planning effort but doesn't have decision-making power.

The department is undergoing the effort after the Federal Aviation Administration stipulated that it needed to do so to receive federal grants. The process will include assessing current and future facility needs.

Last week the city of Wilsonville, Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, and Rep. Susan McLain, D-Hillsboro, raised concerns that the proposed committee wouldn't have representation from community groups. The committee is also slated to have a higher percentage of business-interest representatives than the committee that advised the 2012 master plan, which has faced legal challenges from the city of Wilsonville, Aurora and others for the past two years. Stansbury told the Spokesman last week she was open to tweaking committee representation but hadn't decided yet.

Charbonneau has a strong contingent of folks who have aired concerns about noise and pollution from the airport and vehemently disagree with plans for expansion, especially a proposed and long-disputed runway extension project. The CCC also said they're concerned about property values, traffic and road construction.

"The greatest number of people, approximately 3,000 residents (1,627 residences), live in our well-planned and popular community less than 9,000 feet from the north end of the Aurora Airport runway. Take-offs and landings are increasingly disruptive to the quality of life in our community, local roads are increasingly congested and concerns about air and water pollution are increasing among area residents," CCC homeowners association president Gary Newbore wrote in a letter. "For these facts alone, Charbonneau's strong voice should be heard regarding proposed changes that impact the quality of their lives, health or property values, and the effect on our 13 neighborhood homeowners associations. We will be the ones who will live with the consequences of the decisions made about the future of the Aurora State Airport and the use of federal taxpayer funds to make changes at this airport."

As currently proposed, the cities of Wilsonville, Canby and Aurora are included in the committee along with Clackamas and Marion counties, seven businesses, the business-affiliated Aurora Airport Improvement Association and Positive Aurora Airport Management groups, the Wilsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, four state agencies and the North Marion School Board.

Along with CCC, McLain and Neron also wanted Deer Creek Estates (a mobile home park in Aurora) to be involved in the process.

"While we appreciate that the department has accounted for business and economic interests with nine representatives, we believe the nearby communities of Charbonneau and Deer Creek Estates, community planning organizations (CPOs), conservation and land-use groups, seismic safety, wildfire and emergency management experts need to be included in the Public Advisory Committee (PAC) representation, as well," Neron and McLain wrote in a letter to Stansbury. "We note their absence in the current PAC composition and hope you will consider adding their diverse perspectives to the process."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
11
Followers
221
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
City
Canby, OR
City
Aurora, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Mclain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charbonneau Country Club#Oda#D Wilsonville#D Hillsboro#Deer Creek Estates#Pac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

How did the legislative session go for the Wilsonville government?

Boone Bridge project progresses while Aurora Airport bill doesn't move during session. As a municipal government, the city of Wilsonville doesn't directly influence the state legislative process. But, via its mayor, hired lobbyist and public affairs director, it tracks the thousands of bills that get proposed each session, works with Wilsonville representatives and other legislators, and submits public testimony to try to sway policy in its favor. In the Oregon Legislature's recently closed long session, the city had a few small victories and one notable loss.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

State approves $1 for Clackamas courthouse, pending joint report

Oregon officials may approve rest of project's $94.5M in matching funds, once county clarifies unique process. Of the $94.5 million in funding the Oregon Legislature approved on June 26 for the new Clackamas County Courthouse project, the state will only commit $1 until a joint report is submitted clarifying the county's proposed use of a new project-delivery approach.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon minimum wage jumps to $14 an hour in Portland area

Entry-level workers in the metro area just got a 75-cent raise, but those outside the Portland region will make less. Effective July 1, workers in the Portland metropolitan area who earn minimum wage will now make $14 an hour, up from $13.25. In the so-called standard counties like Deschutes, Hood...
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville government still dealing with flooding event

Insurance to cover costs of repairing damages from flooding, operations manager says. Though Wilsonville City Hall remains open to the public following a flooding event more than a week ago, certain sections are closed as repairs continue to take place. The flood occurred over the weekend of June 26-27 after the coupling for a water line connected to an ice maker broke. The extent of the damage was exacerbated by the fact that no one was in the building until Monday morning, June 28. Drywall, ceiling tiles, cabinets and front desk reception counters were damaged in...
Idaho StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Move Idaho border? Not so fast, say many Oregonians

Greater Idaho movement finds some support, and some opposition, in latest Oregon Values poll. Imagine Bend being Oregon's eastern most city, a short drive from Redmond, Idaho. "Greater Idaho," the concept of transferring parts of southern and eastern Oregon to Idaho — making Redmond, Idaho a reality — is gaining traction in some rural areas.
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Villebois neighbors celebrate the Fourth of July via parade

The community brought out decorated bikes and flags for the event on America's birthday. Wilsonville community members took to the streets of Villebois to celebrate America's birthday on Sunday, July 4. The parade included people riding their decorated bikes and scooters through the neighborhood and participation from Tualatin Valley Fire...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Construction on new Charbonneau Country Club activity center progresses

Concrete was poured at former restaurant property last week; construction slated for completion in January. The concrete foundation was poured last week for the Charbonneau Country Club's new activity center at a former restaurant building. The 17,000-square-foot facility will provide more space for activities than the current and smaller clubhouse,...
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville issues fireworks ban through Fourth of July

The council approves a Declaration of Emergency; city cites high temperatures Concerned about the heightened risk of fires due to the sweltering heat, Wilsonville has issued a temporary ban on all fireworks. The restriction will remain in place beyond the Fourth of July holiday. Wilsonville City Council approved an emergency declaration Wednesday, June 30, to approve the ban, which takes effect immediately and lasts through July 10. The city cited temperature forecasts of 92 or higher from July 2-5 in its news release. "The risk of a catastrophic fire is too big to ignore, and we need people to hold off on fireworks until weather conditions improve," Mayor Julie Fitzgerald said. "These extreme conditions require that we all take extra care to protect our neighbors, our property and our natural resources." The city said violators of the ban could be subject to fines or criminal charges such as reckless burning or criminal mischief, and advised those who have concerns about dangerous activities to call the Wilsonville Police Department's non-emergency number, 503-655-8211, or 911 if it's an immediate threat. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Providence Willamette Falls breaks ground on cancer center

32,000-square-foot facility in Oregon City dedicated in memory of Carol Danielson Suzuki. World-class cancer care is coming closer to home for Clackamas County residents and surrounding communities. Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center has broken ground on the 32,000-square-foot Carol Danielson Suzuki Cancer Center and expansion project at the hospital. The...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County, Milwaukie ban all fireworks this year

Oregon City, Happy Valley, Gladstone among cities discouraging use of fireworks; extra patrols plannedStory updated with Clackamas County's fireworks ban, and Gladstone's decision not to ban use of fireworks. Cities across Clackamas County are responding to the extra threat of fire this year by either banning all fireworks or promising extra police patrols against people who violate the statewide ban against aerial fireworks. Clackamas County is banning the use of fireworks throughout unincorporated areas, through July 10, citing increased risk of wildfires. County Board Chair Tootie Smith said that the area cannot afford to risk more wildfires, after communities across...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville resident helps promote women in STEM fields

Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation to donate $1 million to projects that advance initiative. Led by Wilsonville resident Sally Bany, the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation is donating $1 million to projects that will inspire female leaders and encourage women to participate in science, technology, engineering and technology fields. The foundation, which...
Astoria, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Plan to rename Highway 30 hits a legislative detour

Don't look for Oregon Veterans Memorial Highway signs just yet; lawmakers and transportation officials want to clarify that a possible name change doesn't conflict with other honors on the route. Efforts by Bend's Dick Tobiason to rename U.S. Highway 30 for Oregon military veterans hit a pretty big speed bump...
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Legislative session ends without addressing Willamette River boating conflicts

A bill that would have imposed a limit on towed watersports in Newberg Pool does not receive House floor vote This story was updated from its original version While the Oregon State Marine Board has approved rules over the past two years that further restricted wakesports along the Willamette River, the Oregon Legislature did not tweak the regulatory status quo during the recently concluded session. However, multiple bills neared the finish line toward passage. One bill that would have established a 5,000-pound maximum weight for wake boats and, with the approval of an amendment, banned wakesurfing and wake-enhancement devices...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

63 perish from Oregon heat, mostly in the Portland metro

Death toll ranges from 45 in Multnomah County, five in Washington County and only 1 confirmed death and seven suspected in Clackamas County. At least 63 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths...
Posted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Flooding at Wilsonville City Hall leads to closure of building

City government has yet to determine the extent of damage from water line rupture. Stepping away from the unusually dry environment outside, Wilsonville government staff who entered Wilsonville City Hall Monday morning, June 28, found their workplace sopping wet. The building flooded over the weekend after a high-pressure water line attached to an icemaker broke, causing liquid to shower the facility. City Hall is closed to the public and staff Monday and Tuesday and the city is hoping to open back up again later this week. "It's impacted both floors of the building, primarily the public areas of the...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville City Hall reopens after flooding forces closure

The city government building was closed for two days as crews cleaned up the mess. After flooding forced the Wilsonville government to close City Hall June 28 and 29, the building was reopened to the public and staff as of Wednesday morning, June 30. The flooding took place over the...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Environment Oregon nonprofit: Sea otters help stop demolition

Carlie Davis: Sea-urchin populations have exploded, with nothing to keep them from kelp forests. When I explored the tide pools of the Oregon coast this summer, I wasn't left with the feeling of awe I expected, but with concern. Tide pools should be filled with a variety of life, but the variety seems to be missing. Rocky fields and spiky urchins are nearly all that's left to see. Where did the life go?
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Pamplin Media Group hires Jaelen Ogadhoh for Clackamas County

Recent graduate of Emerson College, Beaverton native joins PMG as new reporterPamplin Media Group recently hired journalist Jaelen Ogadhoh to report upon a variety of beats across the Clackamas County area. Ogadhoh, 21, recently graduated from Emerson College in Boston, where he studied journalism. He has spent time covering Major League Baseball for online outlet MLBbro.com and has done multimedia projects such as the official online learning guide for the movie "Selma." This is his first full-time reporting job. "I am a passionate storyteller and truth seeker," Ogadhoh said. "My goal as a reporter is always to provide a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Big building projects at Oregon universities get key OK

More than $400 million in projects will transform campuses from Portland, Bend and Scappoose. Oregon's universities were given approval by a key committee Thursday, June 24, to use nearly $446 million in state bonds to finance major building and renovation projects. A football stadium grandstand, two student success centers, classrooms,...

Comments / 2

Community Policy