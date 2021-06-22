Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsonville, OR

No more density in Frog Pond West

By Ben West and Eric Postma
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

The city should not increase density in the neighborhood beyond what is required by state law

Soon, in response to House Bill 2001, the Wilsonville City Council will consider increased density in the westernmost and current development in the Frog Pond neighborhoods. The current zoning for Frog Pond West is for the construction of almost exclusively single-family residences of relatively lower density, with higher density and attached housing (such as duplexes, triplexes, and townhouses) in later developments in Frog Pond East and South. HB 2001, passed in 2019, requires that the current zoning from Frog Pond West cannot exclude middle housing, such as attached housing such as duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, and townhomes.

Undoubtedly, the passage of HB 2001 requires the Wilsonville City Council and the Planning Commission to revisit density and zoning in the Frog Pond West neighborhood to comply with the bill. However, in revisiting the zoning in that neighborhood, the City Council and Planning Commission are taking the opportunity to reach beyond the requirements of HB 2001 and mandate increased density of the entire development area beyond that which would be required by HB 2001. Simply complying with HB 2001 would add approximately five homes to Frog Pond West. Instead, efforts are underway to add approximately 30 homes at a minimum, while maintaining the higher density in Frog Pond East and South.

The zoning and planning for Frog Pond West included years of planning process, Planning Commission meetings, and City Council meetings. The option exists to simply meet the requirements of House Bill 2001 and honor the density determination of the previous Planning Commission and City Council.

Some argue that the Equitable Housing Strategic Plan, approved by Council, with Planning Commission participation, warrants a reconsideration of density in the Frog Pond West neighborhood. However, the Equitable Housing Strategic Plan was approved after the Frog Pond West density determination. Thus, the Equitable Housing Strategic Plan was approved assuming that the Frog Pond West neighborhood would be developed with lower density meeting the goals of the strategic plan.

Some also suggest that a desire to keep lower density in the Frog Pond West neighborhood stems from a not-in-my-backyard mentality, or a desire to exclude certain families from our community. That is not the motivation for sticking to density determinations that have already been made for Frog Pond West. For instance, one consideration for denser construction in later Frog Pond developments was to allow time for construction of the Boeckman Bridge, improvements to the intersection of 65th, Elligsen, and Stafford Roads, and to limit children traveling to school through an intersection that is partially developed.

Wilsonville is the model for diverse housing in the Portland metropolitan area and the entire state and has a much higher share of houses that are not single-family homes than many other nearby cities.

To increase density beyond the requirements of HB 2001, our city goes back on its word that followed years of planning process. When Frog Pond West was planned and approved, numerous citizens came to Council and Planning Commission Meetings to voice their opinions. It was through that input and process that a compromised density was determined.

We should not be a city that goes back on its word. Now is the time for Wilsonville to meet state requirements, not exceed them. Public input is needed yet again. Write your City Councilors and Planning Commission members; appear at meetings discussing Frog Pond West density. Please take advantage of your right to be heard, and our city will be better for it.

Ben West is a member of Wilsonville City Council and Eric Postma is a former planning commissioner

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
617
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Portland, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Density#Housing Development#House#Hb 2001#The Planning Commission#Frog Pond West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

How did the legislative session go for the Wilsonville government?

Boone Bridge project progresses while Aurora Airport bill doesn't move during session. As a municipal government, the city of Wilsonville doesn't directly influence the state legislative process. But, via its mayor, hired lobbyist and public affairs director, it tracks the thousands of bills that get proposed each session, works with Wilsonville representatives and other legislators, and submits public testimony to try to sway policy in its favor. In the Oregon Legislature's recently closed long session, the city had a few small victories and one notable loss.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

State approves $1 for Clackamas courthouse, pending joint report

Oregon officials may approve rest of project's $94.5M in matching funds, once county clarifies unique process. Of the $94.5 million in funding the Oregon Legislature approved on June 26 for the new Clackamas County Courthouse project, the state will only commit $1 until a joint report is submitted clarifying the county's proposed use of a new project-delivery approach.
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County to consider extending eviction moratorium

The County Commission could vote on an ordinance to extend the moratorium another 30 days for renters who have applied for assistance on Thursday.The Multnomah County Commission will consider extending the eviction moratorium for renters who have applied for assistance an additional 30 days on Thursday, July 8. The statewide eviction moratorium imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic ended on June 30. But before it adjourned, the 2021 Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 278 and extended the moratorium for renters who apply for assistance for 60 days. The commission will consider adding another 30 days because of problems processing...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cougar spotted in West Linn neighborhood

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife: 'This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual.'. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of a cougar sighting in West Linn Tuesday, July 6. "This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual," ODFW...
Polk County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Ex-Nearman aide Anna Scharf appointed to his House seat

Anna Scharf will represent Disrict 23 in the Oregon House through January 2023.Though he was a candidate to replace himself in the Oregon House of Representatives, Mike Nearman will not be returning to the legislature any time soon. Polk County commissioners worked together to find a replacement for Nearman, who was expelled from the House in an historic, bipartisan vote for his role in letting armed protesters in to the State Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020. While Nearman was selected by local Republicans as one choice to take his District 23 seat again, he was not the choice of commissioners....

Comments / 0

Community Policy