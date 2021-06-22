Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Argentina strikes deal with creditor countries to avoid July default

By Juan MABROMATA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceV9D_0acRYYgk00
Economy minister Martin Guzman (pictured August 2020) said Argentina had reached "an understanding with the Paris Club" to avoid defaulting on July 31, 2021 /AFP/File

Argentina said Tuesday it had reached an agreement with the Paris Club of creditor countries to avoid defaulting on a loan repayment in July, unlocking temporary relief of some $2 billion.

"We have reached an understanding with the Paris Club" to avoid defaulting on July 31, when a grace period was to expire for the repayment of a final tranche of debt of about $2.4 billion, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told reporters.

Instead of $2.4 billion, Argentina will repay $430 million in the short term, followed by the rest later.

The $2.4 billion was the last repayment on debt renegotiated with the Paris Club in 2014.

Paying the amount, said Guzman, "would have been a blow to international reserves, (and) would have generated more exchange rate instability and more macroeconomic instability."

A default, on the other hand, would have similarly been a hard blow to the economy.

The new repayment dates have not been defined, Guzman added, but the first would likely be by July 31 and the second in 2022.

Argentina will continue negotiations for repayment of some $44 billion borrowed from the International Monetary Fund by the previous government in 2018.

"Our goal is to have a good agreement, the sooner the better, but the priority is that it be good," said Guzman.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez visited European countries in May to drum up support for a delay in its debt repayments to the Paris Club and IMF.

In March, he said the debt in its current form was "unpayable."

Argentina has been in recession since 2018, a situation worsened by the coronavirus epidemic. In 2020, GDP declined nearly 10 percent and poverty now affects about 42 percent of the population.

Last year, the country restructured some $66 billion in debt.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Debt Relief#Imf#Gdp#The Paris Club#Afp File Argentina#Argentine#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Argentina
Related
Economy104.1 WIKY

Crisis deferred? Argentina’s Paris Club deal trims IMF default risk

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Argentina’s deal with the Paris Club group of country lenders to defer $2 billion in payments until March next year should give the country breathing room in even more critical debt talks: its $45 billion negotiation with the International Monetary Fund. The Paris Club agreement...
Lifestylehoustonianonline.com

Flights: Argentina, most restricted countries

Argentina became part of the group due to new restrictions imposed by the government restricting the arrival of passengers in the quota of 600 people Highly controlled countries when accessing their borders by air. The World Air Transport Association (IATA) has noted that it is uniting airlines around the world, which has called for an emergency meeting with Argentine officials, warning that the new measure ordered by President Alberto Fernandez will attract thousands of passengers.
Soccertheclevelandamerican.com

Against Argentina. Colombia – Competition Report – July 6, 2021

Lutario Martinez scored in the seventh minute with the help of Messi, one of the match figures. Luis Diaz equalized in the 61st minute after a superb assist by Edwin Cardona. ‘Draw’ Martinez of English Aston Villa was the hero in the penalty shootout when he saved three men, including Devinson Sanchez, Jerry Mina and Edwin Cardona.
EconomyMySanAntonio

First country to bail in bank creditors urges EU to revamp rules

Denmark is calling for a change to European rules detailing how national authorities should deal with collapsed banks, saying they leave the door wide open to taxpayer bailouts of smaller institutions. Lawmakers passed the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive seven years ago to prevent a repeat of the rescues that...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Columbia’s IMF says US Dollar’s share of global reserve rises in Q1;euro share slides

International Monetary Fund, the Washington DC-headquartered sister organization of the World Bank largely centring its focus on fostering global economic growth and cooperation, had unveiled later last week that the American Currency’s share of global reserves inched up to 59.5 per cent over fiscal first quarter of the year from a 58.9 per cent logged in Q4, 2020, while US Dollar remains the world’s largest-held foreign currency among major Central Banks.
Income TaxForeign Policy

130 Countries Sign On to Historic Corporate Tax Deal

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: 130 countries agree to set 15 percent global minimum corporate tax rate following years of negotiations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the United Kingdom, and Israel bombs Hamas targets in Gaza. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday,...
Businesswolfstreet.com

Bank of Japan Stops QE, Reserve Bank of Australia Starts Tapering, Bank of Canada & Bank of England Already Tapering, Amid Shock-and-Awe Rate Hikes in Emerging Markets

The Fed is a laggard, now discussing when and how to taper QE. The ECB is an even bigger laggard, as inflation begins to rage. The Fed is a laggard, not the leader, in ending the ridiculously easy money policies. At the ECB, internal resistance is building against its asset purchases but for now is getting squashed, leaving the ECB even further behind than the Fed.
Agriculturewkzo.com

EU countries approve deal to overhaul farming subsidies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries on Monday gave the green light to reforms of the bloc’s huge farming subsidy programme, after a three-year battle over rules to make it greener and support smaller farms. Negotiators representing the EU’s 27 countries and European Parliament struck the deal on Friday to...
Agriculturetrust.org

EU strikes deal on huge farm subsidies, ending three years of negotiations

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators struck a deal on reforms to the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme on Friday, introducing new measures aimed at protecting small farms and curbing agriculture's environmental impact. The deal ends a near three-year struggle over the future of the EU Common Agricultural...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Visa Strikes Deal to Buy FinTech Platform Tink for 1.8B Euros

The Tink acquisition will give Visa big leverage in expanding its footprint in the rapidly evolving open banking market of Europe. The entire acquisition deal will happen in cash. On Thursday, June 24, payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) announced the acquisition of Sweden-based FinTech firm Tink valued at 1.8...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Estonian consul held in Russia over 'classified documents'

Russian security forces said Tuesday they had detained Estonia's consul to Saint Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents, the latest in a series of espionage cases between Moscow and the West. The FSB security service said consul Mart Latte was "caught red-handed while receiving classified documents from a Russian national" and detained for activities "incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker" and "openly hostile" to Russia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy