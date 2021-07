The Brewers traded Toronto for Tellez on Tuesday in exchange for Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The lefty slugger joins a first base corps that's without Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) until August. Further, Keston Hiura's inconsistencies necessitated the addition of another first baseman. The Blue Jays optioned Tellez to Triple-A on June 22 after he hit .209 with four homers and eight RBI in 139 at-bats for them this season. The exact details of the trade are unclear at this time, but righty pitcher Richards is the main piece being dealt to the Blue Jays.