Catalytic converter stolen from Cordova apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a problem across Shelby County.

Early Sunday morning Memphis Police said three people were involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle at the Reserves at Dexter Lake.

According to the report, on June 13, at 5:35 a.m. suspects in a gold Suzuki Grand Vitara entered the Reserves at Dexter Lake’s rear gate at 1410 Reserve Drive.

Two people cut off the catalytic converter to the victim’s 2005 Honda Element.

Police said Suspect #1 was the front passenger. He is described as a white male wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a black balaclava.

Suspect #2 was the rear passenger. This suspect wore all black clothing and a black t-shirt covering their head.

Suspect #3 was the driver.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

