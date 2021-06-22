Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Northeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Madison, or 17 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Madison and northeastern Platte Counties, including the following locations... Cornlea and Humphrey. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH