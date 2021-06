LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Preece won the first NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway in a decade by scoring a victory in his first career Truck Series start. Preece entered the race to get track time ahead of Sunday’s Cup race, the first ever for NASCAR’s top series at the track. Nashville closed after the 2011 season when it couldn’t land a coveted Cup date. It’s reopening Friday night was the first act in a three-day show that concludes with the Cup Series’ return to the Nashville-area for the first time in 37 years. Preece is the fifth driver to win his Trucks debut.