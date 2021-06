Nashville Superspeedway Post-Practice Media Availability | Saturday, June 19, 2021. KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Grave Digger Ford Mustang — HOW IS THE TRACK? “Honestly, it’s not anything like it was last time I was here because of all that crap they put on the racetrack. You’ve got to run up at the top where it’s all sticky, but I think our Monster Jam Grave Digger Ford Mustang was fairly good in race runs. We didn’t do any qualifying stuff, just tried to work on our race stuff and felt OK about it.”