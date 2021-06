The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time in a decade on Friday for the 2021 Rackley Roofing 200. John Hunter Nemechek is coming off his fourth win of the season last week in Texas and he and Ben Rhodes are the only two full-time truck drivers with multiple wins this season. However, the 2021 Rackley Roofing 200 field will also include drivers from NASCAR's higher levels who haven't seen the 1.333-mile tri-oval like William Byron and Ross Chastain.