Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR GREENE...SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN...WEST CENTRAL BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jefferson, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov