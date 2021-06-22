Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR GREENE...SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN...WEST CENTRAL BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jefferson, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calhoun County, IA
County
Carroll County, IA
City
Greene, IA
City
Carroll, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
City
Boone, IA
County
Boone County, IA
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Johannesburg (CNN) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country's Constitutional Court for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy